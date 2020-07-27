European gas group launches project to use hydrogen in distribution networks

MILAN (Reuters) - The GD4S association, a group of seven major gas distributors representing 20% of the European market, is working on a project to use hydrogen in Europe’s distribution networks, its president said on Monday.

“At the last GD4S meeting we discussed hydrogen and how it could be distributed in our network. We are working on a pilot project,” Paolo Gallo said.

Gallo is also chief executive of Italgas, one of Europe’s biggest gas distributors, and was speaking on a conference call on his group’s first-half results.