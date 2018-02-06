President of Thai construction firm arrested for poaching

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The president of Italian-Thai Development Pcl, Thailand’s largest construction company, and three others have been arrested for poaching and trespassing in a wildlife sanctuary, national park officials said on Tuesday.

Premchai Karnasuta, president of the construction firm, and the three others were arrested at the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand’s western Kanchanaburi province on Sunday, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Weapons were found on the group, park officials said, along with animal skins and carcasses. The four have been detained, although they have not been formally charged.

“Everything will be based on evidence and the judicial process. Authorities are still investigating,” Thanya Netithammakul, the department’s director-general, told reporters, adding that Premchai had denied the accusations.

Italian-Thai Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment.