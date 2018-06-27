FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Bain Capital to buy chemicals firm Italmatch: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Bain Capital has won an auction to buy Italian chemicals maker Italmatch, three sources said on Wednesday.

The private equity firm will pay buyout group Ardian around 700 million euros ($811 million) for the Genova-based company, two of the sources said, adding an announcement of the deal was imminent.

Ardian had acquired Italmatch Chemicals in 2014 for 220 million euros, according to media reports.

Since the buyout, the company has grown through a series of acquisitions, including the 2016 purchase of North American phosphonate and biocides maker Compass Chemicals and the 2015 acquisition of Solvay’s (SOLB.BR) water additives business.

After posting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 65 million euros last year, Italmatch is expected to see core earnings rise to more than 70 million euros this year, people close to the matter had said in the past.

Other private equity groups including KKR and Cinven had also shown interest in the company, which was founded in 1997 through a management buyout of phosphorus derivatives maker Saffa.

Bain and Ardian declined to comment.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

