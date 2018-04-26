FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Some Italo shareholders re-invest in railway group after takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian railway group Italo said several of its shareholders re-invested in the company after it was taken over by Global Infrastructure Partners by subscribing a share issue for 150 million euros ($182 million), equal to a stake of 7.74 percent.

In February, Italo shareholders accepted a 1.98 billion euro takeover offer presented by U.S.-based GIP and scrapped plans for listing the company on the Milan bourse.

The closing of the deal was signed on Thursday.

Italo added in a statement that Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Flavio Cattaneo were confirmed as the company’s chairman and CEO, respectively. Both are among the shareholders who decided to re-invest in Italo through the capital increase.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti

