Italy says MoU with China does not include any agreement on 5G

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy said on Monday the Memorandum of Understanding it is drawing up with China does not include any agreement on fifth generation, or 5G, wireless technology.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he might sign an MOU to become a part of China’s giant “Belt and Road” infrastructure plan when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Rome and Palermo later this month.

The use of 5G technology has become a hot issue after Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, came under international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying — something the company has denied.

The United States has previously said it would not be able to partner with or share information with countries that adopt Huawei systems.