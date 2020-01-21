Iliad asks Italy court to annul Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G agreement

MILAN (Reuters) - French telecoms and media group Iliad has filed a request to have a 5G network-sharing agreement between Italian phone carriers Fastweb and Wind Tre annulled, a legal document and a source said on Tuesday.

According to a document from an Italian administrative court seen by Reuters, a first hearing will be held on the matter on Feb. 12 to decide whether to grant Iliad access to the agreement deed, while a ruling in merit will be held on Oct.7.

The agreement between Fastweb and Wind Tre was announced last June.

Iliad, Italy’s fourth-largest mobile phone player, is the only operator not to have clinched a network-sharing agreement for 5G.

Fastweb, a Swisscom unit, and CK Hutchison-owned Wind Tre declined to comment. Iliad was not immediately available for a comment.