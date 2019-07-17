Italy's government to drop emergency legislation on 5G golden powers: lawmakers

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has dropped plans to pass an emergency decree strengthening its powers on deals regarding the rolling out of fifth-generation (5G) telecom services, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Instead, it has decided to establish the new rules via ordinary legislation that will take longer to approve, in an indication government officials have not yet agreed how far to go with the measures and need more time to consult.

Italy said last week it wanted to beef up its powers in the sector. A government source said this was partly due to concerns over the potential involvement of Huawei Technologies and fellow Chinese company ZTE Corp in the development of 5G networks.