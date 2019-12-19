Italy security committee urges tougher government stance on Huawei, ZTE

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian parliamentary security committee said the Rome government should consider preventing Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from supplying 5G technology.

In a document submitted to parliament on Dec. 12, the Copasir committee called for additional government steps to protect the domestic 5G network from companies with foreign government links such as ZTE and Huawei.

“The committee cannot help but consider that the concerns about the involvement of Chinese companies in the installation, configuration and maintenance of 5G network infrastructure are to a large extent founded,” it said.