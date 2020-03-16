Italian government to take control of Alitalia: draft decree

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia Airbus A330-200 airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to take control of Alitalia, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Monday, as the loss-making carrier risks going belly up due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has earmarked 600 million euros ($670 million) to keep the airline afloat, the draft decree also showed.

On Sunday a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Alitalia had nearly run out of cash despite having received 400 million euros from the government at the beginning of this year.