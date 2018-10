FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian state railways "Ferrovie dello Stato" is seen at the Tiburtina rail station in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s state-controlled railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) IPO-FERRO.MI will make an offer to buy assets of national carrier Alitalia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a board meeting.

FS did not say what, if any, conditions it would attach to its offer and did not specify if it planned to buy all of Alitalia’s business operations.