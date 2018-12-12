Italy's rail company working to get Easyjet or Delta involved in Alitalia: sources

A logo of Italian state railways "Ferrovie dello Stato" is seen at the Tiburtina rail station in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is working to get airlines easyJet (EZJ.L) or Delta (DAL.N) involved in the rescue of ailing carrier Alitalia [CAITLA.UL], Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio was quoted as saying by union sources on Wednesday.

Last month state-appointed commissioners running Alitalia accepted a binding purchase offer by FS. The flagship airline had been put on sale after being in special administration since early last year.

The sources said that Di Maio had told labor groups in a meeting on Wednesday that the government aimed to own 15 percent of Alitalia, and that FS’s due diligence would be completed by the end of the year.

FS has picked up Alitalia on set conditions, including being joined by industrial partners that help turn Alitalia around, sources have said in recent months.