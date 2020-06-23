Italy industry minister says Alitalia had 232 million euros of liquidity as of May 31

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Tuesday ailing carrier Alitalia had 232 mln euros of liquidity as of May 31, as the airline sector struggles with huge losses due to the COVID-19 emergency.

“As of May 31 the company had 232 million in liquidity... revenues between January and May amounted to 505 million,” Patuanelli told a parliamentary hearing.

Rome’s government is preparing to retake control of the loss-making Alitalia after 11 years of difficult private management and three failed restructuring attempts.