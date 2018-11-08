Deals
Proposals for Alitalia to be examined next week: source

ROME (Reuters) - The state appointed commissioners running Alitalia will complete their examination of the proposals received for the sale of the company next week, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The commissioners for the Italian carrier said last week they had received two binding offers and one non-binding expression of interest, but gave no details of the bids.

Italy’s state-controlled rail group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) IPO-FERRO.MI said it would make an offer for Alitalia and a source with knowledge of the matter said Delta (DAL.N) had also made a bid for the ailing airline.

Alitalia was put under special administration last year after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, leaving the government once again seeking a buyer to save the carrier. It will be the airline’s third rescue in a decade.

