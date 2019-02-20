Alitalia will not be nationalized, needs market solution: economy minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday that Alitalia, which is under special administration, will not be nationalized, adding that the government wants a market solution to keep the airline operating.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told unions last week that the economy ministry and state-controlled rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) could between them take a more than 50 percent stake in the struggling air carrier.
“There are no plans to re-nationalize Alitalia,” Tria said in the lower house of parliament during question time. “There can only be a market solution,” he added.
The state could take a share in the airline as long as FS comes up with a market solution first, Tria said.
