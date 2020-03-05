Alitalia administrator invites bids for whole airline or parts by March 18

FILE PHOTO: Alitalia plane is seen on the tarmac after landing at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

MILAN (Reuters) - Investors interested in buying Alitalia [CAITLA.UL] are invited to submit expressions of interest for the loss-making Italian airline by midnight on March 18, a document prepared by a state-appointed temporary administrator showed on Thursday.

Prospective buyers can bid for the whole airline or one of its three businesses: aviation, handling or maintenance, the document said.

The Italian flagship carrier has been run by temporary administrators since May 2017.