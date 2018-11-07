CEO of Italy's state-controlled road company ANAS resigns

ROME (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s state-controlled road company ANAS Gianni Vittorio Armani tendered his resignation on Wednesday, a company statement said.

The statement added that the decision had been taken due to “the changed direction of the government over the integration of Ferrovie dello stato and Anas”. It confirmed a previous Reuters source-based report.

Italy’s previous government had merged ANAS with state-controlled rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) but the current coalition, formed by the 5-Star Movement and the League, have contested the move pledging they would undo the decision.

“It was not coherent for him to stay on given he was a protagonist of the merger with FS,” one of the sources told Reuters.