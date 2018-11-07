Italy's antitrust opens probe into Ryanair's, Wizz Air's hand luggage policies

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair airplane taxis past two parked aircraft at Weeze Airport, near the German-Dutch border, during a strike of Ryanair airline crews in Weeze, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust said on Wednesday it was opening a probe against Ryanair (RYA.I) and Wizz Air over their new hand luggage policies.

The regulator last week requested for the two low cost airlines to suspend a new policy according to which only very small bags would be let on board for free, charging passengers for trolleys.

The investigations were opened as Ryanair did not apply the required suspension and because Wizz air passengers signaled it had not followed the request.

The probe could end with sanctions for the carriers, for a maximum of 5 million euros each.