FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Antitrust fines 'big four' accounting firms total of 23 million euros
Sections
Featured
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 4:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy Antitrust fines 'big four' accounting firms total of 23 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust authority said on Tuesday that it fined the “big four” accounting firms a total of 23 million euros ($26.61 million) for allegedly conspiring to divvy up large public consultancy contracts, a statement said.

FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst&Young and PWC “colluded” to win contracts worth a total of 66 million euros, the statement said, “nullifying” the bidding process and “neutralising competition from outside the cartel”.

The fine each company received individually was not provided.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.