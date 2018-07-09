FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 9, 2018 / 5:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy wants 'much better' proposal from ArcelorMittal on Ilva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday he expected a “much better” proposal from ArcelorMittal regarding the environment and jobs at the heavily polluting Ilva steel works in southern Italy.

The plant, Europe’s largest, has been under state-supervised special administration since 2015, after magistrates said it must be cleaned up or closed. ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, agreed last year to buy it and fix the problems.

ArcelorMittal was due to take over Ilva on July 1, but Di Maio delayed the handover last month.

“The plan as regards both the environment and jobs is not satisfactory. We expect proposals from ArcelorMittal which are better, much better,” Di Maio said after meeting ArcelorMittal and union representatives in Rome.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.