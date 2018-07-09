Italy wants 'much better' proposal from ArcelorMittal on Ilva

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday he expected a “much better” proposal from ArcelorMittal regarding the environment and jobs at the heavily polluting Ilva steel works in southern Italy.

The plant, Europe’s largest, has been under state-supervised special administration since 2015, after magistrates said it must be cleaned up or closed. ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, agreed last year to buy it and fix the problems.

ArcelorMittal was due to take over Ilva on July 1, but Di Maio delayed the handover last month.

“The plan as regards both the environment and jobs is not satisfactory. We expect proposals from ArcelorMittal which are better, much better,” Di Maio said after meeting ArcelorMittal and union representatives in Rome.