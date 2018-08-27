Italy's Atlantia publishes highway concession documents after Genoa bridge collapse

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia on Monday published on its website all the documents related to the agreement with Italy’s Transport Ministry for the management of over 3,000 kilometers of the country’s highways.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. To match Insight ITALY-MOTORWAY/COLLAPSE-SAFETY. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, is under fire after a highway bridge in the northern city of Genoa collapsed on Aug. 14, killing 43 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday the government would publish the contract with the group, adding “and then we will have fun”.

Some members of the anti-establishment government have suggested that the motorway network should be nationalized after Rome launched a procedure to strip Autostrade of the motorway concessions.

The documents are available on the group's website here