MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), controlled by the Benetton family, said on Thursday it had appointed Sabrina Benetton, the daughter of Gilberto Benetton, as non-executive director.

Gilberto Benetton, who died last year, was one of the four founding members of the family’s economic empire, which also includes travel caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) and the eponymous clothing group.