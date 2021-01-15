Atlantia investors approve demerger of motorway assets

FILE PHOTO: The logo of an infrastructure group Atlantia is seen outside their headquarters, in Rome, Italy October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia shareholders approved on Friday the demerger of imotorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia, the Italian infrastructure group said.

The group added the spin-off was approved with a vote in favour by 99.7% of the share capital present at the meeting.

Atlantia also said that, should it receive an offer for the entire 88% stake it owns in Autostrade before the demerger becomes effective, it will assess whether the offer meets its interests and could ask investors to reconsider the spin-off.