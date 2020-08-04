Italy minister sees revised concession for Autostrade signed in coming days

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Tuesday she was confident that ongoing talks with Autostrade per l’Italia, the motorway unit of Benettton-led Atlantia (ATL.MI), would lead to parties signing a revised concession in the coming days.
“Tomorrow we will define all the aspects needed for signing the additional document. It will take place within a few days,” De Micheli said in an interview with private broadcaster LA7.
After months of dispute, the government recently reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni