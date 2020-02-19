Italy government wins lower house confidence vote on new motorway rules

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government on Wednesday won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on a decree which includes new rules that make it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions.

The move comes as the ruling coalition considers withdrawing infrastructure group Atlantia’s license after a bridge operated by its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people.

Atlantia has always denied wrongdoing in the disaster and says it will challenge any revocation in the courts, opening the way for a potentially long and costly legal battle.

The coalition won the vote by 315 to 221. A government calls a confidence vote to sweep away opposition amendments and speed legislation into law. If it loses such a vote, it must resign.

While the government easily controls the lower house, it has a much smaller majority in the upper house Senate and will almost certainly have to hold a confidence vote there too by the end of February if it wants the decree to become law.

The proposed new motorway rules have caused friction within the increasingly fragile coalition, which is deeply split over an array of issues, such as justice reform and migrant rights.

The small, centrist Italia Viva party, headed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, complained that changing the rules for Atlantia mid-contract might scare away foreign investors.

The party finally agreed to back the measure rather than bring down the government over the question, but the coalition could yet collapse before the expected Senate vote.

Autostrade has said that the final approval of the decree would create the conditions for an automatic termination of its concession contract and result in a potential multi-billion euro payment by the government.

Rome denies that the new rules will automatically curtail the previous accord.

The new motorway rules say that if the concession is revoked due to shortcomings on the part of the operator, the state will have to pay the company only the value of the investments made in the highway network net of depreciation.

Financial sources estimate that figure might amount to 6-8 billion euros ($6.5-$8.7 billion) compared to 23 billion euros that Atlantia might have been due if the government had unilaterally walked away from the original contract.

Transport Minister Paola De Micheli suggested last month that any eventual payout under the new rules could be further reduced by an amount equal to the damages due for alleged mismanagement over the bridge disaster.

The decree also freezes increases in motorway tolls for 22 of the country’s 26 operators, including Autostrade, until they accept stricter tariff rules laid out by the transport authority.