Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Benetton Group said on Thursday it cut professional ties with Oliviero Toscani, the photographer behind the provocative advertising campaign that helped make Benetton a global brand in the 1980s, over remarks he made about a 2018 bridge disaster.

The collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, operated by a unit of the Benetton family-controlled infrastructure group Atlantia, has drawn heavy criticism of the family and created a political battle that has threatened the group’s lucrative motorway concession.

Earlier this week Toscani said on a radio program “Who cares if a bridge collapses?”. Toscani subsequently issued a tweet saying that he was sorry his “extrapolated and confused words” had been instrumentalized.