Italy's Salvini says against nationalizing motorways, raps Atlantia

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday he was against nationalizing the country’s motorway network but that a mix of public and private management could be considered.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Matteo Salvini attends a news conference about a trilateral meeting, during an informal meeting of EU Home Affairs Ministers in Innsbruck, Austria, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Some members of the coalition, made up of Salvini’s right-wing League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, have suggested the motorways should be nationalized in the wake of last week’s collapse of a bridge in Genoa that killed 43 people.

“I am not in favor of nationalizations,” Salvini said in a radio interview, but he added that the terms of state concessions needed to be reviewed and that he was open to the possibility of “a mix of public and private management.”

Salvini also attacked infrastructure group Atlantia, which controls toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, saying he was “more disconcerted every day by the attitude” of the company, after its said it wanted to look at the impact of politicians’ comments on its share price.