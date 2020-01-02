Italy new car sales rise 12.5% in December: ministry data

MILAN (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy rose 12.5% in December from a year earlier to 140,075 vehicles, the Italian Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

Sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles were down 2.26%, with the group’s market share at 22.22%, according to Reuters calculations based on the Transport Ministry data.

For the year as a whole, new car sales were up 0.3% while the calculations showed Fiat Chrysler sales were down 9.6%.