Business News
January 2, 2020 / 5:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy new car sales rise 12.5% in December: ministry data

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy rose 12.5% in December from a year earlier to 140,075 vehicles, the Italian Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

Sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles were down 2.26%, with the group’s market share at 22.22%, according to Reuters calculations based on the Transport Ministry data.

For the year as a whole, new car sales were up 0.3% while the calculations showed Fiat Chrysler sales were down 9.6%.

Reporting by James Mackenzie and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Valentina Za

