Italy new car sales up 6.7% in October: Transport Ministry

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales of new cars rose 6.67% in the month of October from a year earlier, despite a slight fall in sales of Italy’s biggest carmaker Fiat Chrysler, continuing the trend seen the previous month, Transport Ministry data showed on Monday.

New car registrations rose to 156,851, from 147,039 in Oct. 2018, the figures showed. The rise followed a 13.6% increase in registrations in September.

Sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles were down 2.2% to 33,818, with the group’s market share slipping to 21.56% from 23.51% a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the Transport Ministry data.