August 23, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy minister dismisses idea of CDP taking stake in Autostrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Thursday dismissed the idea that state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could take a state in toll road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, according to a newspaper interview.

Toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters are seen in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“I have no knowledge (of the idea) and I understand it has already been denied by the economy ministry,” Toninelli told daily La Verita when asked if he was in favor of CDP buying into Autostrade.

The possibility of the state taking a controlling stake in the motorways through CDP was being considered by the ruling coalition, a government source and a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

