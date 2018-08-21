Italy state lender CDP may take over Autostrade: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may buy a controlling stake in Autostrade per l’Italia in the wake of the collapse last week of a bridge the motorway operator managed, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters are seen in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Some members of the anti-establishment government have suggested that the motorway network should be nationalised following the disaster that killed 43 people.

The possibility of the state taking a controlling stake in Autostrade through CDP “is one of the options being discussed,” a source close to the matter said.

A government source who asked not to be named confirmed the possibility was being considered by the ruling coalition, adding that he personally viewed it as “not a bad idea.”

The government’s spokespeople did not respond to a request for a comment. It was not immediately possible to contact CDP. Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family which ultimately controls Autostrade through Atlantia (ATL.MI), had no comment.