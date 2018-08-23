Italy's CDP CEO declines comment on idea of buying stake in Autostrade

GENOA, Italy (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) declined a comment on Thursday when asked whether the state lender could take a stake in motorway group Autostrade per l’Italia.

On Tuesday two sources told Reuters the idea of CDP buying into Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), was being considered by the ruling coalition. But the Italian Treasury, which controls CDP, later said it was not aware of any such plans.

Last week a bridge on the A10 motorway, operated by Autostrade, collapsed, killing 43 people.

The Italian government has blamed Autostrade for serious oversights and launched a formal procedure to revoke the toll road operator’s concessions.

The CEO of state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) , speaking to reporters on Thursday, said his group would be able to rebuild the collapsed bridge but added to date it had not been asked to do so.