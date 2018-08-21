Italy's state lender could take control of Autostrade: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may buy a controlling stake in Autostrade per l’Italia after the collapse last week of a bridge managed by the motorway operator, two sources told Reuters, but the economy ministry denied knowledge of any such proposal.

FILE PHOTO - Toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters are seen in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Some members of the anti-establishment government have suggested that the motorway network should be nationalized after the disaster that killed 43 people.

The possibility of the state taking a controlling stake in Autostrade through CDP “is one of the options being discussed”, a source close to the matter said.

A ministerial source close to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed the possibility was being considered by the ruling coalition, adding that he personally viewed it as “not a bad idea”.

However, the economy ministry, which owns more than 80 percent of CDP, has no knowledge of any such idea, an official at the ministry said when asked for a comment.

Official government spokesmen and spokeswomen did not respond to a request for a comment. It was not immediately possible to contact CDP.

Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, which ultimately controls Autostrade through Atlantia (ATL.MI), had no comment.