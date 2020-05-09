Environment
May 9, 2020 / 4:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Avalanche kills skier in northern Italy: alpine rescue

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A skier was killed in an avalanche on Saturday morning in the Dolomites near the ski resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo in northern Italy, Italy’s alpine rescue corps said.

The victim was a 23-year-old Italian man who was skiing with a group, including his brother, when the avalanche hit, said the rescue corps spokesman, Walter Milan.   His body was retrieved by helicopter and taken to Cortina, a ski resort in the Veneto region, which was severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak that emerged in Italy in late February.

More than 30,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Italy since the crisis started, the third highest death toll in the world.

Reporting by Fabiano Franchitti; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below