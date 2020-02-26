Italy's Credito Fondiario says targets further growth before possible IPO

MILAN (Reuters) - Credito Fondiario wants to grow further in size before looking into a long-awaited possible stock market listing, the general director of the Italian bank and bad loan specialist owned by U.S. fund Elliott said on Wednesday.

“We think we can grow further in size, either organically or through deals with third parties or even by buying (banks’ loan management) platforms,” Director General Iacopo De Francisco told a conference call.

An IPO “is something we will assess towards the end of the year.”