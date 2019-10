FILE PHOTO: Roberto Gualtieri arrives at Quirinale Presidential Palace, before being sworn in as Italy's finance minister, in Rome, Italy September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Impaired bank loans in Italy are no longer a risk to financial stability although the clean-up process in the banking system is not yet complete, the country’s economy minister said on Thursday.

“Cleaning up ... their balance sheets is a target lenders have not yet reached but it is clearly an achievable goal,” Roberto Gualtieri said during a conference in Rome.