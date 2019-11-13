Italian banks' soured loan ratio seen close to 5% benchmark in 2022: ABI

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banks are expected to continue to reduce their impaired loans by a net 15 billion euros ($17 billion) a year in the next few years, banking lobby ABI Chief Economist Francesco Masala said.

Speaking at the IMN conference on bad loans in Milan, Masala said ABI forecast Italian banks would in this way lower their aggregate soured loan burden to just above 5% of total lending in 2022 - approaching a threshold which has become a new benchmark for lenders based on guidelines by the European Banking Authority.