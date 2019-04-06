Banco BPM plays down possible interest for Monte dei Paschi: CEO

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, Banco BPM, could be interested in tie-ups with banks close to its home turf in the north of the country, its CEO said on Saturday in comments that appeared to play down a possible deal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Asked whether the bank, which is based in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, could consider a merger with Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi, which was bailed out in 2017 and is 70 percent owned by the state, Giuseppe Castagna said on Saturday: “We look more at banks that are close to our territory.”