Deals
April 6, 2019 / 12:28 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Banco BPM plays down possible interest for Monte dei Paschi: CEO

1 Min Read

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, Banco BPM, could be interested in tie-ups with banks close to its home turf in the north of the country, its CEO said on Saturday in comments that appeared to play down a possible deal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Asked whether the bank, which is based in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, could consider a merger with Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi, which was bailed out in 2017 and is 70 percent owned by the state, Giuseppe Castagna said on Saturday: “We look more at banks that are close to our territory.”

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below