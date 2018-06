MILAN (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol (UNPI.MI) has further raised its stake in BPER Banca (EMII.MI), and now owns 14.23 percent of the country’s sixth-largest bank.

Unipol, which owns the country’s second-largest insurer UnipolSai, earlier on Friday said it had acquired 3.25 percent of BPER Banca, bringing its stake to 13.1 percent.