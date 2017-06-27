Exchange Podcast: Giuseppe Sala

1 Min Read
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The mayor of Milan celebrated his first year in office as authorities completed Italy's largest bank bailout. The Exchange visited Milan's city hall, the 16th century Palazzo Marino, to hear Mayor Sala's plans for making the city a post-Brexit financial capital. Listen to the podcast: here
