Di Maio says Italian banks' situation under control, government monitoring

ROME (Reuters) - The government is monitoring Italy’s banks and at the moment the situation is under control, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.
Di Maio told reporters in Rome that the government was “attentive and vigilant” over the banks, amid concerns that weaker lenders are coming under stress due to a rise in yields on their holdings of Italian government bonds.
He said if any bank recapitalizations should be necessary, they could be done “in lots of ways”, without elaborating further.
Reporting by Angelo Amante; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer