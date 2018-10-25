Di Maio says Italian banks' situation under control, government monitoring

ROME (Reuters) - The government is monitoring Italy’s banks and at the moment the situation is under control, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Di Maio told reporters in Rome that the government was “attentive and vigilant” over the banks, amid concerns that weaker lenders are coming under stress due to a rise in yields on their holdings of Italian government bonds.

He said if any bank recapitalizations should be necessary, they could be done “in lots of ways”, without elaborating further.