Mediobanca boosted by consumer business, wealth management

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected net profit in the first half of its 2019-20 fiscal year as wealth management fees boosted revenues and margins in the Italian bank’s consumer business proved resilient.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mediobanca is pictured at Mediobanca headquarters in Milan, Italy, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Mediobanca’s focus on wealth management and consumer business has come under attack from new top shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio who wants the bank to return to its roots in investment banking.

Italian billionaire Del Vecchio, who has built up a stake of just under 10% in Mediobanca and become its main shareholder, has criticized the bank’s CEO Alberto Nagel for relying too heavily on consumer finance and income from its 13% stake in Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI).

But in November, Mediobanca defied Del Vecchio by outlining plans to expand wealth management and consumer credit.

After years at the heart of Italian finance with key stakes in a number of leading companies, Mediobanca, under CEO Nagel, has sold most of those stakes to focus on traditional banking and boost fee-based businesses.

Wealth management business “was a growth driver and the top group contributor to fees”, representing the 50% of total in the second quarter, Mediobanca said in a statement on Thursday.

Consumer banking business was the leading contributor by revenues, net interest income and profitability, it added.

Net profit for the six months to the end of December came in at 468 million euros ($514.75 million), up 4% from a year ago, beating a consensus compiled by the bank which had an average estimate of 446 million euros.

Also in the second quarter, net profit was better than consensus and stood at 197 million euros versus an average estimate of 175 million euros.

Revenues stood at 1.325 billion euro, up 4% from a year ago. Net interest income grew by 3% to 722 million on higher volumes, with margins resilient in the consumer business thanks to costs of funding kept under control. Fees came were 329 million euros, up 5%, mainly driven by a 12% increase in wealth management.

Mediobanca’s Principal Investing division, mainly related to its Generali stake, represented nearly 40% of overall net profit in the first half and remains its main contributor.