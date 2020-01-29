Business News
January 29, 2020 / 6:05 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Mediobanca CEO expects second-tier banks to look at M&A in 2020

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel poses for a photograph in the occasion of a news conference to present Mediobanca's new business plan in Milan, Italy, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Second-tier banks in Italy, Spain and possibly Germany are likely to consider mergers this year in a bid to boost returns which are insufficient to cover their cost of equity, the chief executive of investment bank Mediobanca said.

Speaking at a BreakingViews event in Milan on Wednesday, CEO Alberto Nagel said ongoing pressure from low rates and a possible rebound in loan loss provisions from new, so-called ‘calendar provisioning’ rules were all factors pushing lenders to consider mergers now that a major bad loan clean-up had been completed.

“I think consolidation will be more on the agenda of CEOs this year,” he said.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below