Italy picks advisers for recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi bank

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it had picked Deloitte Financial Advisory and law firm Orrick as advisers for the recapitalization of Italy's fourth-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).
Italy obtained a green light from European authorities this month for a 5.4 billion euro state bailout of Monte dei Paschi.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday the recapitalization of the troubled Tuscan bank should be completed by early August.
