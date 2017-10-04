Monte dei Paschi shares to resume trading soon: Treasury official

ROME (Reuters) - Shares in bailed-out Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) should soon return to trade on the Milan bourse, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday, adding a request had already been filed with market watchdog Consob.

The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena is seen in San Gusme near Siena, Italy, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Shares in Monte dei Paschi have been suspended from trading since December last year when Italy’s fourth-largest bank failed to raise cash from investors and had to turn to the state for help.

“It’ll happen soon. They have filed a request with Consob so it’s just a matter of technical steps,” Fabrizio Pagani said on the sidelines of a banking conference.