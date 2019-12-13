Bank of Italy supervisors call in Popolare di Bari board: source

ROME (Reuters) - Bank of Italy supervisors summoned the board of cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Bari on Friday afternoon, a source close to the matter said, amid mounting worries over the capital shortfall at the unlisted bank.

No comment was immediately available from Popolare di Bari, which needs an immediate capital injection of up to 1 billion euro, its chief executive said this week.

A government source said earlier on Friday that officials in Rome were preparing a special decree to rescue the bank, the biggest cooperative lender in Italy’s underdeveloped south.