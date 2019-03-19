In blow to Brussels, EU court rules Italy's Tercas bank rescue legal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union judges ruled on Tuesday that Italy’s rescue plan for ailing Tercas bank in 2014 was legal and annulled a European Commission decision that rejected the plan and forced Rome to recoup financial aid to the lender.

The decision is a blow to the EU antitrust regulators and provides a softer interpretation of the bloc’s banking rules on handling failing banks.

The rescue of Tercas bank, which was sold to Banca Popolare di Bari as part of the plan, was orchestrated by Italy’s deposit guarantee fund, the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), which is a private entity.

The Commission had argued that the fund illegally acted on behalf of the Italian state and ordered Italy to take back some 300 million euros ($340 million) of funds deemed as state aid.

But the EU general court dismissed on Tuesday this reasoning. “The FITD acted independently when it adopted the measures for the benefit of Tercas,” it said.

The Commission had rejected the plan also on the grounds that Tercas’ bondholders were spared in the rescue, contrary to EU rules that require banks’ creditors take losses before public money is used to help ailing lenders.

However, the Commission failed to prove that public money was used in the operation, the court said.

“The General Court annuls the Commission’s decision, as it concluded, incorrectly, that the measures granted to Tercas entailed the use of State resources and were imputable to the State,” the court said.