October 2, 2019 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ubi's top shareholder urges look at merger opportunities

FILE PHOTO: UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

TURIN (Reuters) - Italian lender Ubi Banca (UBI.MI) should assess possible merger opportunities with other mid-sized banks such as MPS (BMPS.MI), BPER Banca (EMII.MI) and Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), the bank’s top shareholder said on Wednesday.

“Those are all dossiers that a bank like Ubi should examine one by one, even just to rule them out,” said Domenico Genta, chairman of Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo, the foundation which holds around 6% of Ubi capital.

Genta added that Ubi had no concrete merger plans for the moment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Andrea Mandala

