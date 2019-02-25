Top UniCredit executive said conditions not in place for European M&A

MILAN (Reuters) - European banks are too small compared with U.S. rivals but conditions for cross-border mergers in Europe are not yet in place, a senior UniCredit executive said on Monday.

“We believe there’s room for growth in the European banking space and we believe European banks are undersized compared to the U.S. ones,” UniCredit’s Co-Chief Operating Officer Francesco Giordano told a discussion panel on banking consolidation in Italy at the Italian embassy in London.

“However the conditions for EU mergers at this point in time are not there. There are no guidelines from regulators, not enough visibility on capital expectation and there is uncertainty in the political environment,” he added.