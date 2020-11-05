Italy's UniCredit confirms profit goals after better than expected third quarter

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI confirmed its profit goals after its net income exceeded expectations in the third quarter, helped by a post-lockdown rebound in revenues and lower-than-forecast loan losses.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy’s second-biggest bank said on Thursday net profit in the three months to the end of September was 680 million euros ($798.39 million), compared with an average forecast of 334 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

The underlying net profit, which the bank looks at for capital distribution purposes, was slightly ahead of the reported profit and UniCredit said it was on track to hit an underlying net profit target of more than 0.8 billion euros this year and of between 3.0-3.5 billion in 2021.

UniCredit's results came after Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI beat expectations a day earlier with solid third-quarter earnings.

While declining from a year earlier, UniCredit’s revenues rose 4.4% on a quarterly basis driven by a jump in trading income and a recovery in fees as commercial activity on the bank’s main markets in Italy, Germany and Austria picked up.

The bank booked 741 million euros in loan loss provisions in the quarter, less than expected.

Its core capital ratio strengthened to 14.4% at the end of September compared with 13.9% three months earlier.

The COVID-19 crisis hit UniCredit just as it was hoping to reap the benefits of a painful restructuring under CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, who has sold assets and raised cash from investors since arriving in 2016 to build up its capital base.

A regulatory call for banks to preserve capital in the pandemic has stalled Mustier’s plan to boost investor returns through dividends and buybacks.

The French banker is facing pressure from shareholders to resurrect UniCredit’s share price, which is at less than 0.3 times UniCredit’s book value, compared with Intesa’s at 0.5 times.

But Mustier refuses to join a merger wave that has seen Intesa snap up rival UBI this year, despite UniCredit being considered the best candidate to take on Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI.

Rome is trying to re-privatise the ailing bank after a 2017 bailout, but it is unwilling to meet the terms set by Mustier for an acquisition, people familiar with the matter have said.

Monte dei Paschi is also due to report results on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8517 euros)